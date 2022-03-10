69,963 Shares in Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Rallybio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at $5,137,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rallybio alerts:

In other Rallybio news, CEO Martin Mackay purchased 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,740,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,904 shares of company stock worth $214,620 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RLYB shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Rallybio Corp has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07.

Rallybio Profile (Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.