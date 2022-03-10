$76.17 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) to report sales of $76.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.00 million and the lowest is $74.27 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $93.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $327.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.20 million to $336.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $364.10 million, with estimates ranging from $350.50 million to $377.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HMST shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HomeStreet by 19.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HomeStreet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in HomeStreet by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HMST traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,672. The stock has a market cap of $991.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

