7,886 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,159,000 after purchasing an additional 687,510 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 117.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 541,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,726,000 after purchasing an additional 292,940 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $1,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.