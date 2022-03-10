$878.95 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) to report $878.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $888.89 million and the lowest is $865.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $863.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nielsen by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Nielsen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,036,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NLSN stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Nielsen declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.