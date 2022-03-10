8PAY Trading Down 41.2% Over Last 7 Days (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. 8PAY has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $441,013.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 8PAY has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.61 or 0.06579553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,116.10 or 0.99808335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041905 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

