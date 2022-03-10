908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $16.35. 908 Devices shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 7,222 shares.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other 908 Devices news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after purchasing an additional 867,014 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 727,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 1,486.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 555,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 331,079 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $532.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

