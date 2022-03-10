$94.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) to announce $94.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.80 billion. Apple reported sales of $89.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $396.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.70 billion to $408.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $423.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $413.16 billion to $434.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.95 on Thursday. Apple has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

