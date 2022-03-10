Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Down 99.7% in February

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the February 13th total of 1,007,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aareal Bank stock remained flat at $$31.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. Aareal Bank has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $33.00.

About Aareal Bank (Get Rating)

Aareal Bank AG is engages in the provision of property financing and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting Services. The Structured Property Financing segment comprises all of the property financing and refinancing activities. The Consulting Services segment offers the housing and commercial property industries services and products for managing property portfolios, and processing payment flows.

