Abacus Planning Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $19.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $444.86. 28,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $533.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.74. The firm has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.62.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

