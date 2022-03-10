Abacus Planning Group Inc. Takes $1.28 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $441,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $80.39. 104,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,046,443. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

