Abacus Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 75,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000. Aramark makes up about 0.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 320.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Aramark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after purchasing an additional 194,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aramark by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aramark by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 443.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the period.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.69. 5,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.23 and a beta of 1.89. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Aramark’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

