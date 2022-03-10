ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in ABB by 93.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $2,175,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ABB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $11,531,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

