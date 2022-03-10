Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 94,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,912,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of SGOL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,338. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.81.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.