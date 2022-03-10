ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. ABM Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,187. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.