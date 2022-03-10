Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 378 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,922. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.11.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

