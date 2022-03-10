Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 757 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $103.23. The stock had a trading volume of 128,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,245. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $138.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

