Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “
Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Acadia Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
