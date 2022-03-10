Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Releases Earnings Results

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of AXDX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,188. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 20,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 10,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 321,679 shares of company stock worth $1,375,793. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,608.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 341,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 401.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 105,139 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 47,113 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.