Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Releases Earnings Results

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.
Shares of AXDX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,188. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.
In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 20,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 10,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 321,679 shares of company stock worth $1,375,793. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.
AXDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday.
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
