AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 407,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 272,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 162,855 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.