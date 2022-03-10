AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
