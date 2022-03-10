ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 82,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

ACR traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,228. The firm has a market cap of $110.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.87. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 263.52, a quick ratio of 263.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

