Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average is $73.34. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

