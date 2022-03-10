adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €240.00 ($260.87) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($364.13) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($369.57) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($288.04) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($326.09) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €311.00 ($338.04).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €210.15 ($228.42) on Thursday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a one year high of €201.01 ($218.49). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €236.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €263.02.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

