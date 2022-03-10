Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $13.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $437.50. 79,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,517. The company has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.81 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

