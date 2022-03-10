Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Insider Jill L. Griffin Sells 7,593 Shares

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) insider Jill L. Griffin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $43,356.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ADV opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.50. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ADV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,267,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after buying an additional 1,269,452 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 323.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 642,417 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 198,118 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

