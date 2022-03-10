ADVFN (LON:AFN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $72.41

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.41 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.76). ADVFN shares last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.79), with a volume of 52,001 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.02. The company has a market cap of £14.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. ADVFN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

ADVFN plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It also develops and explores ancillary Internet sites; and operates an Internet dating Website, and financial information Website, as well as provides office services, and brokerage and software development services.

