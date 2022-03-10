Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of ARE opened at C$15.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$965.87 million and a P/E ratio of 19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.19. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$15.34 and a twelve month high of C$22.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.51.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

