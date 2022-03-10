Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.06.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Armen Shanafelt acquired 14,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 383.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40,287 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

