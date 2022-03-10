Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $21.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Afya traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 3212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Softbank Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 1,391.8% in the 4th quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,208 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 911,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 709,230 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446,498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 2,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 318,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 2,298.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 280,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

