AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 223,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MITT. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 200.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 107,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 294,009.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 32,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,120,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 139,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

MITT stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $215.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 14.92%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

