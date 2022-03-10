Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.890-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Agiliti also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.89-0.94 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.91.

NYSE AGTI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.13. 917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,749. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 94.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $180,354.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,485.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

