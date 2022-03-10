Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after acquiring an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after buying an additional 83,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,147,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,169,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,560,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $227.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

