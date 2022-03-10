Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $204.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $19,885,907.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,383 shares of company stock valued at $62,303,976 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,107 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 294.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.12. 160,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,111,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.75. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $215.49. The company has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of -194.46 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

