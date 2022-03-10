Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.22.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $19,885,907.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 95,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $17,063,927.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 379,383 shares of company stock worth $62,303,976 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.23. The stock had a trading volume of 47,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,746. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.14 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

