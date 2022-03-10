AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$34.33 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$20.26 and a 12-month high of C$47.00. The stock has a market cap of C$926.67 million and a PE ratio of 16.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOS shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.67.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

