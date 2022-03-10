AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$51.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

Shares of TSE:BOS traded down C$2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.20. 157,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,335. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$21.60 and a 1-year high of C$47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. The firm has a market cap of C$869.17 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

