Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €139.00 by UBS Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €139.00 ($151.09) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($154.35) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($139.13) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €141.62 ($153.93).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €103.14 ($112.11) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €113.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €112.18. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($108.66).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

