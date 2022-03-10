Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect Airsculpt Technologies to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Airsculpt Technologies stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09. Airsculpt Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

