Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Up 489.8% in February

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 489.8% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKBTY. HSBC downgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Akbank T.A.S. from 11.50 to 12.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.72.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.