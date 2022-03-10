Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.42.

Alcoa stock opened at $79.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $92.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

In related news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Alcoa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alcoa by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Alcoa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

