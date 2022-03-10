Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Alkaline Water stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alkaline Water by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 33.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter.

About Alkaline Water (Get Rating)

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.