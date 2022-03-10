Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6,724.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGM opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

