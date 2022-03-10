Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,275,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 653,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 80,567 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,326,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 122,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.65. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $473.47 million for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

In related news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

