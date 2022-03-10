Alliance Wealth Management Group Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.6% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,272,376. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

