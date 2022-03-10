Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $46.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.88.
