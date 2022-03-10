Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $13.67 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $13.67 for the year.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.00) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

AMR opened at $121.64 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $132.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,596,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.