Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 56,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 155,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,031. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

