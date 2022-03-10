Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,162 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after acquiring an additional 818,407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after buying an additional 613,401 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,030,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,089,000 after buying an additional 305,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,627,000 after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,739,000 after buying an additional 229,483 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $113.51. 7,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $116.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

