Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,711,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,613,000 after purchasing an additional 62,605 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC stock traded down $15.81 on Thursday, reaching $323.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,281. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.32. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.73 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.