ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) Stake Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTEC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $497,000.

Shares of BATS:DTEC opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48.

