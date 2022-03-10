Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 1,791 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $115,609.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 42,809 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,053,994.06.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,180,589 shares of the software’s stock valued at $563,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,302,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 806,607 shares of the software’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,534 shares of the software’s stock valued at $350,996,000 after purchasing an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

